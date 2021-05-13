Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $77.29 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) will post $77.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $88.39 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $66.95 million. Summit Hotel Properties posted sales of $25.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 203.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full year sales of $327.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $303.27 million to $356.24 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $476.40 million, with estimates ranging from $421.16 million to $497.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Summit Hotel Properties.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.24). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 28.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%.

INN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $9.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.74 million, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Summit Hotel Properties has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $11.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.20.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INN. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 11.0% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

