Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Midstream Partners, LP is focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure that are located in unconventional resource basins. It provides fee-based natural gas gathering and compression services in two unconventional resource basins: the Piceance Basin and the Fort Worth Basin. Summit Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

SMLP has been the topic of several other research reports. US Capital Advisors raised Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Summit Midstream Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE:SMLP opened at $23.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $145.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 3.29. Summit Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $33.75.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.92. Summit Midstream Partners had a positive return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 59.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Summit Midstream Partners will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMLP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 72.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 141,678 shares during the period. NYL Investors LLC acquired a new position in Summit Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $946,000. Ares Management LLC acquired a new position in Summit Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $3,899,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Summit Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $1,749,000.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

