Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$40.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SU. Tudor Pickering cut their target price on Suncor Energy to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$16.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$30.04.

TSE:SU opened at C$28.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of C$14.28 and a 12-month high of C$29.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$42.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,568.89.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

