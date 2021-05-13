SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Receives $551.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $554.73.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SIVB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target (up previously from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of SIVB traded up $8.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $555.76. 6,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,409. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $152.76 and a 12-month high of $595.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $527.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $448.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total value of $2,507,858.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,414,920.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total value of $76,595.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,002,271.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,645 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,427 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 436.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $588,958,000 after acquiring an additional 970,591 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $197,754,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 752,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,014,000 after buying an additional 426,124 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 107.0% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 601,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,777,000 after buying an additional 310,820 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 472,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,148,000 after buying an additional 281,480 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

