SVB Leerink Begins Coverage on VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT)

SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VECT. Lifesci Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of VectivBio in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on VectivBio in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on VectivBio in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of VectivBio stock opened at $12.97 on Monday. VectivBio has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $37.70.

About VectivBio

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for rare conditions. It develops Apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.

