SVB Leerink Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Design Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.08). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Design Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.38) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.10) EPS.

DSGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Design Therapeutics stock opened at $24.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.74. Design Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $18.81 and a 52-week high of $50.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Design Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Design Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

