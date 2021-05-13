SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) had its price target reduced by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of SVMK in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SVMK from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

NASDAQ:SVMK opened at $17.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.32 and a 200-day moving average of $21.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. SVMK has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $28.12.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.89 million. SVMK had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 29.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SVMK will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SVMK news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 21,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $461,844.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 7,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $154,879.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,597 shares of company stock worth $1,296,029 in the last ninety days. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVMK by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,031,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,218,000 after buying an additional 149,769 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SVMK by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVMK by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 574,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,524,000 after purchasing an additional 112,578 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SVMK by 376.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 469,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,597,000 after purchasing an additional 370,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of SVMK by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 220,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 71,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

