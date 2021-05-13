Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) to post $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Switch’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Switch reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Switch will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Switch had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist began coverage on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Switch has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

In other news, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $1,824,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 578,353 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,158.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,514,069 shares in the company, valued at $43,744,800.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Switch by 44.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,160 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in Switch by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,758,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,589 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Switch by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,772,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,128,000 after acquiring an additional 269,980 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Switch by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,034,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,048,000 after acquiring an additional 11,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Switch by 36.5% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,359,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,631,000 after acquiring an additional 899,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SWCH traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,817,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,422. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Switch has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 138.16 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

