Switch, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:SWCH)

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Switch in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair analyst J. Breen now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Switch had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist began coverage on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.44.

Shares of SWCH stock opened at $18.19 on Thursday. Switch has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.45 and its 200 day moving average is $16.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.24 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,514,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,744,800.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $1,824,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 578,353 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,158.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Switch by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 14,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 16,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

