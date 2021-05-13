Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires 613 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 189.2% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 30,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 20,047 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 7,483.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $1,354,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,577.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total transaction of $463,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,804.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAG opened at $86.61 on Thursday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.65 and a 1-year high of $93.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Penske Automotive Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

