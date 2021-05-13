Symmetry Partners LLC Has $786,000 Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Copart by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,593,618,000 after purchasing an additional 494,131 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Copart by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,471,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $696,231,000 after purchasing an additional 471,725 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Copart by 450.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,072,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332,772 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Copart by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,999,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,740,000 after purchasing an additional 139,906 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth about $254,847,000. 79.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

In other Copart news, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $8,607,533.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,861 shares in the company, valued at $8,607,533.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 2,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total transaction of $235,717.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,717.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 314,012 shares of company stock worth $34,139,949 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT opened at $118.10 on Thursday. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.69 and a 12 month high of $130.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.24 and its 200-day moving average is $116.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $617.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.64 million. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. Equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

