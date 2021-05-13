Symmetry Partners LLC Has $821,000 Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 10.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $390.08.

In other news, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.80, for a total transaction of $236,935.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,466 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,442.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total value of $1,664,045.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,195 shares of company stock worth $6,774,381. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NOC opened at $363.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $341.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $282.88 and a 12-month high of $378.61.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

