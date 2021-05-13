Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 1,048 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HSY. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 2,728.6% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 52.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HSY opened at $167.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $125.50 and a twelve month high of $172.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.32.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The Hershey’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HSY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.33.

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total value of $365,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,091,865.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total transaction of $1,222,961.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,775.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,926 shares of company stock valued at $2,914,171 over the last quarter. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

