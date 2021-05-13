Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 27 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 84,665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Infini Master Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Infini Master Fund now owns 388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 213 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 2,500 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.01, for a total value of $1,530,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.70, for a total value of $2,993,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,987 shares in the company, valued at $18,551,916.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,635 shares of company stock worth $11,027,119. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology stock opened at $548.64 on Thursday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.56 and a 12-month high of $647.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $578.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $539.22. The stock has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

ALGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $622.75.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

