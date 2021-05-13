Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 485 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,350 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in American Express by 0.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 279,320 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 3,030.7% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA grew its holdings in American Express by 12.3% during the first quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 112,806 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $15,955,000 after acquiring an additional 12,341 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in American Express by 2.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,959 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AXP. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $152.30 on Thursday. American Express has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $160.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

