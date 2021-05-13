Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Symrise AG manufactures, develops and sells fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic base materials and substances for the cosmetics industry. The company’s operating segments consists of Scent & Care and Flavor & Nutrition. Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas and also develops specific application processes for such substances. Flavor and Nutrition segment develops, produces and sells flavors which are used by customers in the production of food products and beverages. Its product includes perfume, cosmetics and food manufacturers to pharmaceutical companies and producers of nutritional supplements, pet food and baby food. The company operates primarily in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Asia Pacific and Latin America. Symrise AG is headquartered in Holzminden, Germany. “

SYIEY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Symrise from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Friday, April 30th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Symrise from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of Symrise stock opened at $31.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Symrise has a 12-month low of $25.27 and a 12-month high of $35.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.49 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.41.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.186 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Symrise’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Symrise’s dividend payout ratio is 31.15%.

About Symrise

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

