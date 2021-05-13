Synchronoss Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 10,677 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 660% compared to the average daily volume of 1,404 put options.

In related news, CFO David D. Clark sold 6,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $28,646.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,419.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 21,418 shares of company stock valued at $95,239 over the last quarter. 30.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 42.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNCR stock opened at $3.02 on Thursday. Synchronoss Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $6.59. The company has a market cap of $133.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average of $3.88.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 24.27%. The company had revenue of $65.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNCR. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.30.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

