SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Sells $508,212.00 in Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $508,212.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,709.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

SNX traded up $2.83 on Thursday, hitting $117.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,862. SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $34.75 and a 12-month high of $126.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.27. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SYNNEX by 3.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in SYNNEX by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of SYNNEX by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.11.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

