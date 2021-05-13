Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Holdings Raised by Foresight Wealth Management LLC

Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,834,000 after purchasing an additional 9,417 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Sysco by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 791.7% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

SYY traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.37. The company had a trading volume of 31,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $44.17 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.86. The company has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,179.12, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.