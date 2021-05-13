Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Given New $88.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $81.72 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a PE ratio of -1,167.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco has a 1-year low of $44.17 and a 1-year high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

