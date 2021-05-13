Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) Plans $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.

Systemax has increased its dividend payment by 60.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Systemax has a payout ratio of 42.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Systemax to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.6%.

Shares of NYSE SYX opened at $33.03 on Thursday. Systemax has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $45.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.48.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Systemax had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The firm had revenue of $251.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Systemax’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Systemax will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Systemax news, insider Robert Dooley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $175,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Manoj Shetty sold 1,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $63,671.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,448.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,921 in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Systemax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Systemax in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Sidoti cut Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

