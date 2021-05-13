Tachyon Protocol Price Reaches $0.0503 on Exchanges (IPX)

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. Tachyon Protocol has a total market cap of $13.42 million and $517,744.00 worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tachyon Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0503 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Tachyon Protocol has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000416 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000347 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00086123 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tachyon Protocol is tachyon.eco. Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tachyon Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/tachyon-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

