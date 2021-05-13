TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Trading Down 5.4%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $49.08 and last traded at $49.23. Approximately 108,215 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,726,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.04.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on TAL Education Group from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.33. The stock has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 973.99, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.11.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. TAL Education Group’s revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,362,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,482,000 after buying an additional 6,090,550 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,871,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,795,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,447,000 after buying an additional 4,072,633 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,986,000. Finally, Cephei Capital Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,983,000.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

