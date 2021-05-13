Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Position Increased by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,463 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,098,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Target by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 41,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Target by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 7,259 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Target by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,739 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

NYSE TGT opened at $202.96 on Thursday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.23 and a fifty-two week high of $217.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $205.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $100.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.85.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,567. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.