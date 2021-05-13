Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) by 466.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,905 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Target Hospitality were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on TH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Target Hospitality from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of TH opened at $2.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market cap of $243.98 million, a P/E ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.00. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $4.29.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $51.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.57 million. Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Hospitality Corp. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Hospitality Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, Government, and TCPL Keystone. The company owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 26 communities.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.