Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $72.41

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $72.41 and traded as high as $74.99. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries shares last traded at $72.18, with a volume of 42,096 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.47. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 217.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 23,121 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 23.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 186,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,719,000 after buying an additional 35,262 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 478,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,166,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,718,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

