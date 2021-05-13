TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Acquires 143,600 Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lifted its position in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) by 227.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,600 shares during the quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings in Azul were worth $4,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Azul by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,288,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,229,000 after buying an additional 783,792 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in Azul by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,040,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,205,000 after purchasing an additional 768,797 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its position in Azul by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,262,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,629,000 after purchasing an additional 590,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Azul by 186.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 641,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,638,000 after purchasing an additional 417,740 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Azul during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AZUL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $15.20 price objective on shares of Azul in a research note on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Azul from $21.60 to $22.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Azul in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.88.

NYSE AZUL traded up $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $22.45. The company had a trading volume of 7,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,066. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.88. Azul S.A. has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $25.84.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $330.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Azul S.A. will post -6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

