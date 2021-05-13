TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Lowers Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 576,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 18,900 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises about 3.5% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $31,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,389 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,099,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,072 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,484 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 5,291 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UBER stock traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.72. 455,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,200,184. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $85.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.11.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The business’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.44.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

