TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.14 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of TC Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 9th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.14 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.76. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TC Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on TRP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy to C$63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$72.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$70.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$68.67.

TSE TRP opened at C$60.68 on Wednesday. TC Energy has a 52 week low of C$50.61 and a 52 week high of C$66.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$59.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$56.55. The firm has a market cap of C$59.41 billion and a PE ratio of 12.80.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$3.30 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.62%.

In related news, Director Joel E. Hunter acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$61.62 per share, with a total value of C$215,661.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$246,470.40. Also, Senior Officer Francois Lionel Poirier acquired 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$56.97 per share, with a total value of C$1,116,692.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,854,193.32. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 28,245 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,987.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

