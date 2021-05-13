TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TCG BDC, Inc. is an externally managed specialty finance company. It focused on providing flexible financing solutions to middle market companies primarily located in the United States. TCG BDC, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get TCG BDC alerts:

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of TCG BDC from $11.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

CGBD traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.11. 206,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,368. TCG BDC has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $13.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.45 million, a PE ratio of -77.12 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.78.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. TCG BDC had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that TCG BDC will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark David Jenkins purchased 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $150,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,673.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of TCG BDC by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,652,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,958,000 after acquiring an additional 63,736 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in TCG BDC by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,028,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,576,000 after purchasing an additional 133,086 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in TCG BDC by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 449,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TCG BDC by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 366,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TCG BDC by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 227,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TCG BDC (CGBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TCG BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCG BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.