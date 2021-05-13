TD Securities Boosts Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Price Target to C$48.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$48.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LIF has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$47.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$41.64.

LIF opened at C$43.84 on Monday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 1 year low of C$18.53 and a 1 year high of C$44.98. The stock has a market cap of C$2.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$33.90.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.15 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$54.40 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.6100002 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.96%.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

