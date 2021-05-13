TD Securities Boosts Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Price Target to $210.00

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $183.00.

Shares of LBRDK opened at $162.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a current ratio of 24.63. Liberty Broadband has a fifty-two week low of $116.78 and a fifty-two week high of $168.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.60.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $38.27 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

