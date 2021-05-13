TD Securities Increases Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Price Target to $43.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) had its target price upped by TD Securities from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 42.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ANDHF. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from $45.00 to $38.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Andlauer Healthcare Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.92.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group alerts:

ANDHF stock remained flat at $$30.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.28 and its 200 day moving average is $27.79. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 12-month low of $27.14 and a 12-month high of $32.02.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.