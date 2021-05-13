TD Securities Lowers Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Price Target to $23.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) had its target price cut by equities researchers at TD Securities from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on INGXF. Credit Suisse Group raised Innergex Renewable Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. CIBC dropped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Innergex Renewable Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

INGXF stock traded down $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $15.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,546. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.63. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -31.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $128.86 million during the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 16.28%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

