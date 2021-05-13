TD Securities Lowers NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Price Target to $33.00

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NFYEF. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NFI Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of NFI Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of NFI Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of NFI Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.00.

OTCMKTS:NFYEF opened at $20.42 on Monday. NFI Group has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $25.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.15.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.6817 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

