TD Securities Raises Sprott (NYSE:SII) Price Target to $56.00

Sprott (NYSE:SII) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sprott from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sprott from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Get Sprott alerts:

SII stock opened at $44.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.00. Sprott has a 12-month low of $23.20 and a 12-month high of $47.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.54.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). Sprott had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 20.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sprott will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,350.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SII. Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott during the fourth quarter worth $9,422,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Sprott by 172.9% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 127,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 80,975 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprott by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 171,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sprott by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 228,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 18,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.