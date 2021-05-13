TE-FOOD (TONE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.66 Million

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TONE) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 13th. During the last week, TE-FOOD has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. TE-FOOD has a total market cap of $53.76 million and $1.66 million worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TE-FOOD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0945 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TE-FOOD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.19 or 0.00088398 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00020634 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $537.46 or 0.01075177 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002223 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00068821 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.94 or 0.00111915 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00060711 BTC.

About TE-FOOD

TE-FOOD (CRYPTO:TONE) is a coin. It launched on September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,723,686 coins. The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD. TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TE-FOOD is www.te-food.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

TE-FOOD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TE-FOOD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TE-FOOD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TE-FOOD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TE-FOOD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TE-FOOD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.