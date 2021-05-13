TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Raymond James

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TTGT. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a market perform rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.17.

TTGT stock traded up $2.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.15. The company had a trading volume of 247 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,631. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.46. TechTarget has a 12 month low of $23.03 and a 12 month high of $101.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.08 and a beta of 0.97.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. TechTarget had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $45.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. TechTarget’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TechTarget will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other TechTarget news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $48,597.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,695.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Levenson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $1,680,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,796,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,356 shares of company stock valued at $4,530,303 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

