Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A) Senior Officer Robin Sheremeta Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A) Senior Officer Robin Sheremeta sold 5,000 shares of Teck Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.85, for a total value of C$154,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$617,000.

TSE:TECK.A opened at C$37.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$19.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$28.67. Teck Resources Ltd has a 1 year low of C$14.02 and a 1 year high of C$39.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.