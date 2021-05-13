Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Receives $13.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

Several research firms have issued reports on TGLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised shares of Tecnoglass from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of TGLS stock opened at $15.33 on Monday. Tecnoglass has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $18.22. The stock has a market cap of $730.86 million, a PE ratio of 42.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.34.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 20.49%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tecnoglass will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This is a positive change from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 39,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tecnoglass by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 36,098 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Tecnoglass by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 32,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

