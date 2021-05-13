Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (THQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 19th

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th.

THQ stock opened at $22.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.74. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $23.76.

About Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

