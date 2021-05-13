TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $27 million-$30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.88 million.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.40.

NASDAQ TELA traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $11.70. 38,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,863. TELA Bio has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $23.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.17. The company has a current ratio of 16.65, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $168.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.08.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.03). TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 62.97% and a negative net margin of 158.16%. The company had revenue of $5.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that TELA Bio will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.11 per share, for a total transaction of $65,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 61,589 shares of company stock worth $824,091. Company insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

