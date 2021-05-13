Telecom Italia’s (TIIAY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TIIAY. Zacks Investment Research cut Telecom Italia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 24th. Barclays raised Telecom Italia from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS TIIAY opened at $5.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.72. Telecom Italia has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $5.61.

About Telecom Italia

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

