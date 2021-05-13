Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given a €2.90 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) received a €2.90 ($3.41) price target from equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on O2D. UBS Group set a €3.20 ($3.76) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €2.90 ($3.41) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.10 ($2.47) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €2.20 ($2.59) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €2.72 ($3.20).

Telefónica Deutschland stock traded down €0.03 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €2.48 ($2.91). 8,894,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,780,000. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12-month low of €2.10 ($2.47) and a 12-month high of €2.91 ($3.42). The business has a fifty day moving average of €2.43 and a 200 day moving average of €2.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

