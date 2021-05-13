Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given a €3.50 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) has been assigned a €3.50 ($4.12) price objective by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €3.20 ($3.76) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Warburg Research set a €2.70 ($3.18) price target on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.88) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.31 ($2.72) target price on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.10 ($2.47) price target on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €2.72 ($3.20).

Get Telefónica Deutschland alerts:

ETR:O2D opened at €2.48 ($2.91) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €2.43 and a 200 day moving average price of €2.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.07. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12-month low of €2.10 ($2.47) and a 12-month high of €2.91 ($3.42).

About Telefónica Deutschland

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.