Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Telenet Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Telenet Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLGHY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.50. 10,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,866. Telenet Group has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $22.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.88.

Telenet Group Company Profile

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers basic video services, including basic cable television services; enhanced video services, including premium sports and film channels, a range of extended thematic channels, and a selection of films and broadcast contents; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

