Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

TLSNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Monday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

OTCMKTS TLSNY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.70. 25,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,414. Telia Company AB has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $9.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 51.18 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.39.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.166 per share. This is a boost from Telia Company AB (publ)’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.89%.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed telephony services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content activities; and financing business.

