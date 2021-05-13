Telos Co.’s Lock-Up Period To End on May 18th (NASDAQ:TLS)

Telos’ (NASDAQ:TLS) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, May 18th. Telos had issued 14,968,859 shares in its public offering on November 19th. The total size of the offering was $254,470,603 based on an initial share price of $17.00. After the end of Telos’ lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TLS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Telos from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

Shares of Telos stock opened at $31.02 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.13. Telos has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $41.84.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $44.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.65 million. Analysts predict that Telos will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David S. Easley sold 170,818 shares of Telos stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $5,636,994.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,183,808. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brendan D. Malloy sold 459,065 shares of Telos stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $15,149,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 211,198 shares in the company, valued at $6,969,534. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,046,628 shares of company stock worth $100,538,724.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter worth $1,285,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telos during the 1st quarter worth $1,513,000. Precept Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter worth $1,154,000. American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter worth $5,771,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter worth $11,240,000.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

