Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.610-1.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.470-0.490 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDC shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Teradata from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Summit Insights restated a buy rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Teradata from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.22.

TDC stock opened at $38.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. Teradata has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $59.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.64.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.36 million. Teradata had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Teradata will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradata news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 1,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total transaction of $55,900.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,522.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 6,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $352,758.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,659.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,309 shares of company stock worth $1,825,214. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

