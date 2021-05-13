TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) SVP Timothy C. Moeller Buys 7,500 Shares of Stock

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) SVP Timothy C. Moeller bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $24,375.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 64,574 shares in the company, valued at $209,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of TETRA Technologies stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $3.46. 23,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,600,727. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $437.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 3.36.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). TETRA Technologies had a negative net margin of 17.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI raised TETRA Technologies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,297,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 272,959 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 176.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,768,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,894 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,397,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 48,393 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in TETRA Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $3,333,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,138,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 219,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.22% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products, and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.